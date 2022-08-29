HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.
Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:
Pantuflas
Pantuflas is a male, two-year-old Shepherd mixed with a terrier.
He has a loving personality, and is considered well-behaved. He use to be very shy, but now is happy, friendly and loves to wag his tail.
He loves to cuddle, greet others, and make doggie friends.
He is heartworm positive and will need medication and he also has a broken back leg after being run over by a vehicle.
Pantfulas needs someone to take care of him or he may have to undergo a leg amputation due to the shelter not being able to provide around the clock care.
Pantuflas is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen. The shelter is located at 1106 Markowsky Avenue in Harlingen. (956) 425-7297. Website: HSHTX.org.