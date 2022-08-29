Pantuflas

Pantuflas is a male, two-year-old Shepherd mixed with a terrier.

He has a loving personality, and is considered well-behaved. He use to be very shy, but now is happy, friendly and loves to wag his tail.

He loves to cuddle, greet others, and make doggie friends.

He is heartworm positive and will need medication and he also has a broken back leg after being run over by a vehicle.

Pantfulas needs someone to take care of him or he may have to undergo a leg amputation due to the shelter not being able to provide around the clock care.