Pet of the week — Oreo, Charlotte, McGruff and Sorsha

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Let’s meet them!

Charlotte Female/Shepherd, 2 years old Charlotte is considered to be a “perfect dog.” She is big, yet gentle, and loves being loved. She walks well on a leash. Charlotte knows how to sit and shake!

McGruff Male/ Terrier, 4 years old McGruff is a typical active dog. He loves to play and run and have lots of fun. His adoptive parents should want to let him be free and run his shaggy fur in the wind. (McGruff will be available for adoption on April 17.)

Sorsha Female/ Retriever, 1 year old Sorsha is described as an amazing dog. She is genuinely happy and is an attention lover. So that smile you see would be an everyday thing!

Oreo Male/ Chihuahua-Dachshund, 7 months old Oreo can be shy, but once he gets comfortable he is a goofy and playful dog. Oreo would be great for a family that would let him run and play! Being himself is what he does best. (Oreo will be available for adoption on April 17)

To adopt any of these dogs, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.