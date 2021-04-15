COVID INFO COVID INFO

Pet of the week — Oreo, Charlotte, McGruff and Sorsha

ValleyCentral Pet of the Week

Thursdays at 10 a.m. on ValleyCentral.com

by: Paola Cepeda, Photojournalist: Salvador Castro

Posted: / Updated:
  • (📷 Salvador Castro)
  • (📷 Salvador Castro)
  • (📷 Salvador Castro)
  • (📷 Salvador Castro)
  • (📷 Salvador Castro)
  • (📷 Salvador Castro)
  • (📷 Salvador Castro)
  • (📷 Salvador Castro)

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Let’s meet them!

Charlotte

  • Female/Shepherd, 2 years old

Charlotte is considered to be a “perfect dog.” She is big, yet gentle, and loves being loved. She walks well on a leash. Charlotte knows how to sit and shake!

McGruff

  • Male/ Terrier, 4 years old

McGruff is a typical active dog. He loves to play and run and have lots of fun. His adoptive parents should want to let him be free and run his shaggy fur in the wind. (McGruff will be available for adoption on April 17.)

Sorsha

  • Female/ Retriever, 1 year old

Sorsha is described as an amazing dog. She is genuinely happy and is an attention lover. So that smile you see would be an everyday thing!

Oreo

  • Male/ Chihuahua-Dachshund, 7 months old

Oreo can be shy, but once he gets comfortable he is a goofy and playful dog. Oreo would be great for a family that would let him run and play! Being himself is what he does best. (Oreo will be available for adoption on April 17)

To adopt any of these dogs, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 SAFETY TIPS

COVID Tip: Wash Your Hands

COVID Tip: Cover When Coughing and Sneezing

COVID Tip: Disinfecting

COVID Tip: Cover Your Mouth

COVID Tip: Avoid Close Contact

COVID-19 Tip: Disinfect Areas

COVID-19 Tip: Wash Hands Often

ValleyCentral App Links

App Store Link
Google Play Link
More Throwback Thursday