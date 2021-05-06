Pet of the Week: Nopal, Freda and Pitty

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Get to meet them!

Pitty female/ 4 months old So much energy in such a little baby! Pitty loves spending time wrestling her toys. She would do best in a home that allows her some playtime to invest ALL her energy.

Freda female/ 2 months old At only 2 months old, Freda already has a big personality. Those who have met her instantly fall for her. The kitten energy is at its fullest, so she’d do well in a home that can give her the playtime she will demand!

Nopal male/ 2 months old Nopal is the last of the litter. All of his siblings have already found a home. Nopal is said to be an angel and quickly warms up to anyone who gives him love.

To adopt any of these dogs, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.