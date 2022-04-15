HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:

Naruto Naruto has been in our care since APRIL 2021. He’s a very calm dog that would benefit from being in a quiet home. He enjoys naps on the carpet and never barks. He also loves treats! He likes to go for walks, rides in cars, is good on a leash, and is house trained. Naruto is also heartworm positive. There is some care involved, but our staff will guide you through everything you need to know.

From Naruto-

“If you don’t like your destiny, don’t accept it. Instead have the courage to change it the way you want it to be. -Naruto

And that is exactly what I have tried to do. Coming into the shelter was a bit of a challenge for me as it is to many others. Scared of the world and the human touch but I have learned to trust again! My favorite thing is being out in the play yard where my friends and I get the zoomies. Treats are a way to my heart. I am looking for a family that will be patient with me. I promise to forever love you and provide cuddles. Please stop by today to meet me you will not regret it.

Naruto is available for adoption at the Palm Valley Animal Society. For details call Andrews Center at 956-720-4563 or Trenton Center- 956-686-1141. You can also visit their website.