HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:

Nacho Nacho is an 8-month-old male Shar Pei mix. He has a ton of energy and is very playful. He also has a nickname, which is “Hippo.” He is up-to-date with vaccinations, but has a skin condition that is improving. He is not neutered yet. Nacho is available for adoption at the Palm Valley Animal Society.

The Palm Valley Animal Society is located in Edinburg. There are two locations, the Trenton Center (2501 W Trenton Road) and the Andrews Center (2451 N. US Expressway 281).

Phone number: Andrews Center- 956-720-4563. Trenton Center- 956-686-1141

Website: www.pvastx.org

Social Media: @pvastx

Facebook : www.facebook.com/pvastx

TikTok: pvastx