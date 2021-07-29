Pet of the Week: Meet Swan & Jackson

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Get to meet them!

Swan Female, 9 months old Swan is a sweet girl who has experience being a good girl indoors. She was shy upon arriving at the shelter but has since come out of her shell. She is as vivacious as ever!

Jackson Male, 7 months old Jackson is such a handsome boy and smart too! He has already learned a trick or two during his time at the shelter. He loves cuddles and playtime! Who could say no to that sweet face?

To adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.