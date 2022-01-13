Pet of the Week: Meet Stripes

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Stripes Male, 1-year-old Stripes arrived at the shelter on July 4 with two other siblings, he is the last one left at the shelter. Stripes does well with other dogs. He is ready to give all his love and energy to a loving family.

To adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.