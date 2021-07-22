Pet of the Week: Meet Mac, Maltida, Moneypenny & Aritha

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Get to meet them!

Mac & Matilda Male & Female 3 months old How are Mac and Matilda still available? They are both instant heartbreakers. They are ready to wrestle with you and cuddle afterward.

MoneyPenny Female, 3 month old Is a playful little puppy that has a twin that is a bit camera shy. They both have all the puppy energy you’d expect them to have.

Aritha Female, 1 year old Aritha is equal parts elegant and playful. Her sophisticated demeanor is perfectly suited for a family looking to upgrade the ambiance in their home. And look at those eyes!

To adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.