Pet of the Week: Meet Blair and her four puppy friends

by: Paola Cepeda | 📷 Salvador Castro

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Blair

  • 1-month-old, female | Foster ONLY

This sweet little kitten is looking for a foster home. She needs to be nurtured with love to grow strong and then find her forever home.

Tuff, Sissy, Darcie and Lylah

  • 2-months-old, three males, one female

Super playful puppies, ready to go to their forever home. These four best friends are active and sweet.

To adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.

