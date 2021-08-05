Pet of the Week: Mavis, Glenn and a little Spark

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Get to meet them!

Glenn Glenn is a female Terrier, Pit Bull/Mix. She is about a year old. She can be a little shy at first, but once she gets to know you, she gets filled with excitement. She has been in a couple of foster homes and has done great with young kids and cats! She loves to cuddle up with tiny kittens.

Mavis Mavis is a female Retriever, Labrador/Shepherd mix. She is 6 months old and is a happy dog who just loves attention! She is willing to give you a bunch of puppy love including hugs and kisses. She gets along with other pups and is ready for her furever home.

Spark Spark is a 6-month male. In June, little Spark was picked up by a Cameron Co. Deputy on Loop 499. He came into the shelter with a broken jaw and degloved chin. Since then, Spark has recovered and is ready for his furever home. He is lovable, sweet and playful.

To adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.