Pet of the Week: Mary

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Mary Mary is a 2-year-old Terrier, American Pit Bull mix. She weighs 52.60 pounds and is a sweet girl! Mary loves to be outside and sunbathe. She is very obedient, playful and gets along with other dogs.

To adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.