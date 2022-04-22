HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:

Mary Jane

“Our shelter has limited capacity and is always in need of fosters for our dogs. Fostering is fast, easy, and incredibly rewarding. It frees up much-needed kennel space and gives us the precious time we need to advocate and find a permanent outcome for that pet. Become a foster today by stopping by our shelter and having staff pair you up with one of our pups!”

“The Humane Society of Harlingen now provides Low-Cost Spay/Neuter surgeries for the public! Even though we are at capacity for almost the entire year, we have been able to maintain a no-kill shelter for 2 years. We have vaccinated over 10,000 animals and are now able to providing spay/neuter for pets in the RGV. It is exciting news and this is only the beginning! Please follow us on Facebook, and all our social media platforms. Visit our website – Donate, Foster, Adopt and join us on our life-saving mission for the pets in the Rio Grande Valley. “