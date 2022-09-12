HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:

Mabel Mabel is a 1 and a half year old female retriever, lab and musky mix. She is spayed and microchipped and has her Bordetella, rabies and DHPP vaccines already. Mabel loves to hug and will even stand up on her two hind legs to hug you. She is a tan color and is heartworm positive, so she needs medical attention.

Mabel is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen. The shelter is located at 1106 Markowsky Avenue. They can be reached at (956) 425 – 7297, or at their website HSHTX.org.