HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:

Lily American Eskimo Mix (breed) Vaccinated Inside dog Family/people friendly

Available at the Brownsville Animal Regulations and Care Center, 416 Fm 511, Olmito, TX 78575

Phone number: (956)544-7351

Website: Search • Brownsville, TX • CivicEngage (brownsvilletx.gov)

Social Media: Facebook : BTX BARCC, Instagram: BTX_BARCC, TikTok: btxbarcc, Snapchat: barcc2020