HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.
Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:
Lily
American Eskimo Mix (breed)
Vaccinated
Inside dog
Family/people friendly
Available at the Brownsville Animal Regulations and Care Center, 416 Fm 511, Olmito, TX 78575
Phone number: (956)544-7351
Website: Search • Brownsville, TX • CivicEngage (brownsvilletx.gov)
Social Media: Facebook : BTX BARCC, Instagram: BTX_BARCC, TikTok: btxbarcc, Snapchat: barcc2020