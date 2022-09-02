HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.
Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:
Lexus
Lexus is a 3-year-old female. She is a chocolate brown color and has been at the shelter for 5 to 6 months.
She was adopted, but then was returned to the shelter last month.
She is considered to be selective with people, and especially children.
She wants to be the baby of the house and the center of attention.
She has finished her heartworm treatment but needs 40 more days of rest.
Lexus is available for adoption at the Palm Valley Animal Society in Edinburg.
Trenton Center: 2501 W Trenton Rd. Edinburg, TX 78539.
Andrews Center: 2451 N US Exp. 281. Edinburg, TX 78541
Phone number: Andrews Center- 956-720-4563. Trenton Center- 956-686-1141
Website: www.pvastx.org Social Media: @pvastx Facebook : www.facebook.com/pvastx TikTok: pvastx