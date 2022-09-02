Lexus

Lexus is a 3-year-old female. She is a chocolate brown color and has been at the shelter for 5 to 6 months.

She was adopted, but then was returned to the shelter last month.

She is considered to be selective with people, and especially children.

She wants to be the baby of the house and the center of attention.

She has finished her heartworm treatment but needs 40 more days of rest.