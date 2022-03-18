HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:

Kobe & Flash Brownsville Animal Regulations and Care Center These two are a dynamic duo. They do everything together, whether that be drinking water, eating, or playing with toys. They did come into the shelter together and they are what we called ” a bonded pair.”

“It is very important these beautiful dogs get adopted from the shelter because they do not belong in the shelter. We accept any kinds of donations, but we need and collars.”

If interested in adopting contact: Brownsville Animal Regulations and Care Center at 956-544-7351.

Shelter Address: 416 Fm 511, Olmito, TX 78575

Facebook : BTX BARCC, Instagram: BTX_BARCC