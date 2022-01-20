Pet of the Week: Kibble

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Kibble Kibble is a 9-month-old, domestic shorthair male. He is available to foster and adopt! Kibble prefers to have his own space as he is a bit more sophisticated and mature.

To adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.