HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:

Jolene Jolene is a female shepherd mix. She loves to play and is great for a family with children. She has been returned for being overly energetic. She would benefit from a big yard and getting a lot of exercise. She his heartworm positive and has spent 60 days in the shelter. Jolene can be adopted at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

The Humane Society of Harlingen is located at 1106 Markowsky Avenue.

Phone number: (956) 425-7297

Website: HSHTX.ORG

Spay/Neuter Website: https://www.hshtx.org/spay-neuter