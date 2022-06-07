HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:

Jim Jim was birthed in the shelter, and was the smallest in the litter. He is still learning to walk and needs bottle feeding and detailed care and attention. He needs a foster home for now, and is showing signs of blindness.

He is available for adoption at the Palm Valley Animal Society.

Shelter Address: Trenton Center: 2501 W Trenton Rd. Edinburg, TX 78539. Andrews Center: 2451 N US Exp. 281. Edinburg, TX 78541

Phone number: Andrews Center- 956-720-4563. Trenton Center- 956-686-1141. Website: www.pvastx.org

Social Media: @pvastx Facebook : www.facebook.com/pvastx TikTok: pvastx