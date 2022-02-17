HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Jakob Jakob is a 2-year-old Chihuahua that loves to be the center of attention. He enjoys treats and sitting on people’s laps. Jakob would do best in a single dog home to help distress from the shelter environment.

To adopt Jakob, and see other pets available, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.