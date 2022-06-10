HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:

Inka Inka is a three-year-old black Labrador. She is a loving, active dog that loves to have play dates with the other dogs at the shelter. She first arrived at the shelter in July 19, 2021, before spending over 7 months at a foster home. Inka is now back at the shelter and is awaiting adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen — with no adoption fee.

Humane Society of Harlingen

Shelter Address: 1106 Markowsky Ave. Harlingen, Texas

Phone number: (956) 425-7297. Website: HSHTX.ORG Spay/Neuter Website: https://www.hshtx.org/spay-neuter

Facebook: @HumaneSocietyofHarlingen – Instagram: @hshtx – TikTok: @hshtx.org