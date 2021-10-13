Pet of the Week: Hazmin

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Get to meet them!

Hazmin 3-month-old, female Hazmin is an adorable Shepherd looking for her forever home. She is a very relaxed puppy and likes to be dressed up. She is available for both adoption and fostering.

To adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.