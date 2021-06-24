Pet of the Week: Harper & Limpi

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Get to meet them!

Limpi Male, 3 months old Even with a cast, Limpi has not lost his sweet and beautiful personality. He came into the shelter with a broken leg, so he is still wearing his cast. His spirit has remained unbroken. Limpi needs a home with lots of affection.

Harper Female, 5 months old Harper could win a contest for the best smile! When anyone approaches her, she starts wiggling around with excitement. Harper is looking for a home where she can give all the love she has to give.

To adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.