Pet of the Week: Gumdrop

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

For the month of November, the Humane Society of Harlingen is encouraging the community to adopt senior pets or more than 2-years-old at the shelter. All cats, dogs featured as the pet of the week throughout the month will be senior residents at the HSH.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Gumdrop Gumdrop is a 9-year-old domestic shorthair. Her owner passed away in September and struggled to adjust to living without her previous owner. Gumdrop is now doing better and ready to go into a new home. SHe is a sweet and classy girl.

If you feel ready to add a new furry member to the family and adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.