HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.
Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:
Falcon
Falcon is a male kitten who is just about three months old.
He arrived to the shelter with his family when he was two days old.
He has a black and white fur coat, and loves to cuddle.
He is also up to date on vaccines, and is pending neutering.
Falcon is available for adoption at the Palm Valley Animal Society.
The Palm Valley Animal Society is located at 2501 W. Trenton Road in Edinburg (Trenton Center) and at 2451 N. US Expressway 281 in Edinburg (Andrews Center).
Phone number: Andrews Center – (956)-720-4563. Trenton Center – (956)-686-1141
Website: www.pvastx.org – Social Media: @pvastx – Facebook : www.facebook.com/pvastx
TikTok: pvastx