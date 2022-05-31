HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:

Ellie Fully vaccinated

Spayed

Dropped off about a week ago

Shy but playful

Boxer (breed)

Heartworm negative

Available for adoption at Brownsville Animal Regulations and Care Center Shelter at 416 Fm 511, Olmito, TX 78575.

Phone number: (956) 544-7351

Website: Brownsville, TX • CivicEngage

Social Media: