HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.
Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:
Ellie
- Fully vaccinated
- Spayed
- Dropped off about a week ago
- Shy but playful
- Boxer (breed)
- Heartworm negative
Available for adoption at Brownsville Animal Regulations and Care Center Shelter at 416 Fm 511, Olmito, TX 78575.
Phone number: (956) 544-7351
Website: Brownsville, TX • CivicEngage
Social Media:
- Facebook: BTX BARCC
- Instagram: BTX_BARCC
- TikTok: btxbarcc
- Snapchat: barcc2020