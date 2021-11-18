Pet of the Week: Dove

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

For the month of November, the Humane Society of Harlingen is encouraging the community to adopt senior pets or more than 2-years-old at the shelter. All cats, dogs featured as the pet of the week throughout the month will be senior residents at the HSH.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Dove Dove is a retriever, black labrador mix. Dove is 2-years-old and came into the shelter as a stray. Dove is very outgoing, likes belly rubs and will sit on your lap. She is a great dog! Dove is placed on a three-day stray hold, following protocol from HSH, she will be available for adoption on 11/19 at 11:30 a.m. if owners don’t claim her.

If you feel ready to add a new furry member to the family and adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.