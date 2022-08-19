HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.
Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:
Doodiggity
Doodiggity is a two-week-old male kitten. He has white fur, and needs feeding every two hours at this age.
He has not been vaccinated, and can’t be adopted yet due to feeding requirements.
He is currently available for foster care.
Doodiggity is available for foster care at the Palm Valley Animal Society.
Shelter Name: Palm Valley Animal Society. Shelter Address: Trenton Center: 2501 W Trenton Rd. Edinburg, TX 78539. Andrews Center: 2451 N US Exp. 281. Edinburg, TX 78541
Phone number: Andrews Center- 956-720-4563. Trenton Center- 956-686-1141. Website: www.pvastx.org Social Media: @pvastx
Facebook : www.facebook.com/pvastx
TikTok: pvastx