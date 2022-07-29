HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:

Don Don is a three-year-old male. He has been neutered, and is up to date on everything. Don is heartworm positive, and has been at the shelter for 71 days. There is no fee to adopt him, and he has never left the shelter before.

Don is available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen, located at 1106 Markowsky Avenue.

Phone number: (956) 425-7297

Website: HSHTX.ORG

Spay/Neuter Website: https://www.hshtx.org/spay-neuter

Facebook @HumaneSocietyofHarlingen

Instagram: @hshtx

TikTok: @hshtx.org