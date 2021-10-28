Pet of the Week: Dolly

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Dolly Dolly is a 3-month-old Collie! Dolly is looking for a family to call her own! She loves playing and snuggling. Dolly can make a great companion for children, dogs, and cats. Dolly will likely be a medium to large-sized dog.

To adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.