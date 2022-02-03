HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Dax Dax is a 3-yer-old male. He loves cuddles and being creative. Dax can be the perfect match for anyone looking for a Valentine.

To adopt Dax, and see other pets available, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.