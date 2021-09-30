Pet of the Week: Danny

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Get to meet them!

Danny Female, 7 months old Danny is a chihuahua/terrier mix. She is a complete couch potato and loves to be held like a baby. Danny is definitely a lap dog and would be a great addition to your family.

To adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.