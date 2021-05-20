Pet of the Week: Chevy and Camaro

by: Paola Cepeda | 📷Salvador Castro

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Get to meet them!

Camaro

  • male / 3 months old

Camaro is a chunky little boy with lots of puppy energy and the cutest floppy ears! He is looking for a home with someone wanting lots of cuddle time.

Chevy

  • male/ 3 months old

Chevy is small but full of love. He loves to play with his chew toy and take long naps cuddled with a blanket. Chevy is a sweetheart and responds to affection.

To adopt any of these dogs, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.

