Pet of the Week: Butters

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Butters Butters is one year old. He was brought in with his mom and siblings. He is looking for his new Furr-ever homes.

For the whole month of December HSH is not charging for a spay/neuter deposit. Adoptions are FREE and all pets come with their first round of vaccine, microchip, dewormer and heartworm prevention medication!

To adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.