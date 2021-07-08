Pet of the Week: Black Widow makes her debut, plus a few buddies ready for action

ValleyCentral Pet of the Week

by: Paola Cepeda | 📷 Salvador Castro

Posted: / Updated:

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Get to meet them!

Black Widow

  • Female, 3 months old

BlackWidow is a sweet little puppy who loves to bounce around in her kennel as soon as she sees you. She loves affection and would do well in a home where she can get all the cuddle time she deserves.

Shortie

  • Female, 2 months old

Shortie is a cute little scruffy puppy with the most loving demeanor. Her sweet face is so expressive. Her little puppy noises are irresistible. Shortie is ready to steal your heart.

Silver-Screen & Romance

Silver-Screen is approximately 2-years-old and is such a good mom to Romance. Mom and kittens are all very affectionate and enjoy the attention they get from everyone. Romance is a chunky little orange tabby. She also has a sister named Cinemark that looks just like mom. This is a very special little family looking for a place they can call home. 

To adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Throwback Thursday