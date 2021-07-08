Pet of the Week: Black Widow makes her debut, plus a few buddies ready for action

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Get to meet them!

Black Widow Female, 3 months old BlackWidow is a sweet little puppy who loves to bounce around in her kennel as soon as she sees you. She loves affection and would do well in a home where she can get all the cuddle time she deserves.

Shortie Female, 2 months old Shortie is a cute little scruffy puppy with the most loving demeanor. Her sweet face is so expressive. Her little puppy noises are irresistible. Shortie is ready to steal your heart.





Silver-Screen & Romance

Silver-Screen is approximately 2-years-old and is such a good mom to Romance. Mom and kittens are all very affectionate and enjoy the attention they get from everyone. Romance is a chunky little orange tabby. She also has a sister named Cinemark that looks just like mom. This is a very special little family looking for a place they can call home.

To adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.