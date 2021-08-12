Pet of the Week: A little Sunshine, Gingersnap & Pumpkin Pie just in time for fall

HARLINGEN, Texas (KVEO) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for. Here are a few friends available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen.

Get to meet them!

Gingersnap, Sunshine & Pumpkin Pie 2-months old, all males These little kittens are domestic shorthair siblings who love to snuggle up with each other. They are all lovable, but a little nervous. They warm up when you give them cuddles.

To adopt any of these pets, head over to the Humane Society of Harlingen. They are located on 1106 Markowsky Ave. or visit their website.