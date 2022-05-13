HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:

Archie Archie is a 3-year-old black Labrador. He has been at our shelter for over 3 months and has yet to be adopted. Archie has attended multiple adoption events and has even been on field trips! He is a huge fan of pup cups and Chick-fil-a. During his time at our shelter, he has opened up into the sweetest boy and loves getting all the attention. There is no adoption fee. Archie is neutered and up-to-date on all medications and vaccinations.

Available for adoption at the Humane Society of Harlingen. Visit HSHTX.ORG or call (956) 425-7297