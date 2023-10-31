HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On this week’s BARCC Pet of the Week, ValleyCentral features Bobby the Boxer!

Bobby is a 10-week-old boxer mix, super friendly, adorable, and playful.

As far as adoptions, BARCC says the animals come fully vetted and thanks to a generous donation to the facility, all adoption fees are covered.

So this Halloween BARCC is open from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. if anyone wants to come by and adopt a special pet.

BARCC reminds the public of its inaugural Toast to Tails Gala at the Brownsville Event Center on Nov. 4.