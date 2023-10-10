HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center (BARCC) is at capacity and they are looking to the public for adoptions and fostering.

This morning’s visitor from BARCC is a 10-week-old Labrador mix named “Toby”. He, along with his sisters, are up for adoption.

Adoption fees have been reduced to $49 for dogs and cats.

BARCC is also looking for volunteers and donations in addition to adoptions and fostering.

Join BARCC on Oct. 21 from 2 to 6 p.m. at Stillman Dog Park next to the shelter for their Howelloween Extravaganza. The shelter is partnering with the Brownsville Animal Defense for this event. All pets are welcome but must be on a leash.

Food, vendors, music, games, puppy contests, and look-a-like contests will be available.

For more information on Toby or another animal contact BARCC at 956-544-7351.

