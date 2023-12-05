HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Meet Tahoe, a three-month-old domestic shorthair kitten who is looking for his forever home.

The staff at the Brownsville Animal Regulation & Care Center (BARCC) says Tahoe is a good kid, meaning he is very social among other cats.

Tahoe will do well in a laid-back environment as he is a cuddler.

If you are interested in Tahoe or another pet, the adoption fee is $49. With that fee, the vaccinations, spaying/neutering, and microchipping are included.

There will be a fundraiser and adoption event at Parry’s Pizzeria & Taphouse on Wednesday, Dec. 13 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Twenty percent of all sales will be donated to BARCC.

BARCC is located at 416 FM 511 in Brownsville. For more information call (956) 544-7351.

