HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On this week’s BARCC Pet of the Week meet an adorable kitten named Sushi!

Sushi is a 4-month-old domestic breed. She is very friendly and would do well with a family, according to BARCC.

With National Shelter Appreciation Week underway, BARCC is offering adoptions for both dogs and cats at $49. This includes microchipping, vaccinations, and spaying and neutering.

For more information on Sushi or another pet contact BARCC at (956) 544-7351.

