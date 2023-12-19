HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Meet Pancho, an adult cat who is one of BARCC’s longest residents. He has been at the shelter since July and is looking for a forever home.

BARCC personnel say Pancho is a great cuddler and would do well with a family.

BARCC is also announcing free adoptions until the end of December which include spay/neutering, microchipping, and free vaccines.

On Dec. 30 there will be an adoption event at the PetSmart in Brownsville located at 585 Morrison Rd.

For more information about Pancho or other animals, call (956) 544-7351 or visit BARCC at 416 FM 511 in Olmito.

