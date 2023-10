BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Looking to add a new member to the family, or know someone who is? This might be the sign you are looking for.

Get to meet this week’s pet of the week, available for adoption:

Cat

This cats name is Lia.

She is available for adoption.

The cat is available for adoption at the Brownsville Animal Regulation & Care Center. BARCC is located at 416 FM 511 Brownsville, TX 78575.

Phone number: (956) 544-7351.

Website: BARCC

Social Media: @BTXBARCC