HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Stopping by the ValleyCentral studios this morning was Jinx!

Jinx is an 8-week-old Akita mix puppy. She is very energetic and would require lots of attention and room.

She is at the perfect age to be adopted by a family.

The next free pet vaccination clinic event is set for Jan. 18 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the ITEC Building located at 301 Mexico Blvd. in Brownsville.

If you are interested in adopting Jinx or another pet come by the BARCC facilities located at 416 FM 511 in Olmito or call 956-544-7351.

