HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Meet Fallon, the Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center’s Pet of the Week.

Fallon has been with BARCC since August and is ready for a forever home.

Currently, BARCC is promoting a partnership with Best Friends Animal Society. They are covering all adoption costs for the rest of the month of October, so all adoption fees are waived.

The animals do come fully vaccinated and microchipped and then are ready for their surgery, and their alterations. The public has a few more weeks to take advantage of the free adoption promotion.

For first-time pet owners, it is important to ease their way into the adoption. Try fostering first for maybe a week or a few days. Make sure the pet can acclimate to your lifestyle in your home.

In addition, on Nov. 4, BARCC is hosting its inaugural “A Toast to Tails Gala”, an evening of music, food, and fun.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering Fallon or another pet at BARCC, contact them at 956-589-0918 or barcc@brownsvilletx.gov.

BARCC is located at 416 FM 511 in Olmito.