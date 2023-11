HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Meet Bear, a four-month-old shepherd lab mix.

She is a curious and playful dog that will do well with an active family.

Coming Saturday, Nov. 25 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., BARCC will hold free adoptions at PetSmart in Brownsville located at 585 Morrison Rd.

In addition to the adoptions, the animals will also be spayed/neutered, fully vaccinated, and microchipped.

For more information about Bear or another dog or cat, call (956) 544-7351.