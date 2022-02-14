WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Weslaco senior heavyweight wrestler Roman Saldaña is oftentimes undersized compared to his foes.

“I wrestle in 285, weighing 240,” Saldaña said.

Despite the weight disadvantage he faces on the mat, Saldaña is having an excellent season.

Saldaña has a 24-2 record. He will enter the UIL State Tournament, which begins on Friday in Cypress, as a regional champion.

“I feel one-hundred percent confident in myself in succeeding more than I did last year,” the Weslaco senior said.

He lost both of his matches at last year’s state tournament. He dedicated himself improving his skills and his stamina in the offseason.

“Sharpening up all my moves,” Saldaña said. “Be more conditioned than all the other heavyweights.”

Weslaco assistant wrestling coach Cruz Garcia works with Saldaña in practice. He has noticed the senior’s improvement.

“He spent a large majority of summer wrestling and he went to a separate gym to get extra work in,” Garcia said. “He went to a camp in Idaho. He is a much better wrestler than last year.”

Saldaña’s strategy to overcome his heavier opponents is to have long matches.

“He’s giving up a lot of height and weight,” Garcia said. “If we’re not built that way, let’s build ourselves to go deep waters with these guys. That’s been key to success for him.”

“I’ll work and try to beat them and get them on their back or beat them by points,” Saldaña said.

Garcia thinks Saldaña has a solid chance of coming home with a medal.

“I really do believe he has a chance of winning gold, medaling at worst,” Garcia said.

Saldaña will be joined at the state tournament by a pair of his Panther teammates, Gabriel Casarez (132 lbs.) and Makayla Lazo (102 lbs.).