Weslaco ISD superintendent announces retirement

WESLACO, Texas — Weslaco Independent School District (ISD) Superintendent Dr. Priscilla Canales announced her retirement at the end of the 2021-2022 academic school year.

Dr. Canales served in public education for 30 years and as superintendent of Weslaco ISD since Dec. 1, 2016 and is the first female superintendent of the almost 100-year-old school district, said the districts news release.

“It’s time for me to start planning the transition to the next chapter of my life and return to family,” said Canales. “I love Weslaco ISD, and want the School Board to have ample time to work with the

community to develop the ideal profile of the next superintendent. I know transitioning leadership takes a lot of time, and I will fully support the Board throughout the process.”

Dr. Canales attributes Weslaco ISD’s success to the school board for embracing a student-centered mission; to the dedicated teachers, administrators, and staff at all levels; and to the network of engaged parents and community leaders.

Canales said she will continue serving as an advocate for children through her leadership on several State boards and committees, including the Texas Association of School Administrators Executive Committee, the Texas Association of Latino Administrators and Superintendents Board of Directors, and the Texas Association of Curriculum and Development Board of Directors.

Dr. Canales added that she also will remain active in her roles on the Weslaco Area Chamber of Commerce, the United Way of South Texas, and Weslaco Rotary.