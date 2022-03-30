WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — On Monday the Weslaco City Commission appointed Martin Garza as interim city manager.

According to the city, Garza will begin his role on April 4 following the retirement of former City Manager Mike Perez and the resignation of the city’s former interim city manager.

Garza is a veteran public servant with over 27 years of experience in municipal government. Before joining the city of Weslaco, Garza served as city manager for the city of Mission until his retirement in 2018.

“I want to welcome Martin to the great city of Weslaco. I feel we, as a commission, made an exceptional choice to appoint him as interim city manager,” said Mayor David Suarez.

The city’s news release said Garza has a proven record of advancing local government for its citizens while improving the quality of life for residents.

Before he was appointed city manager in Mission, Garza worked his way through the ranks of the Mission Police Department where he served as chief of police, assistant chief, lieutenant, sergeant, corporal, detective, and officer.

His career in law enforcement spanned nearly 22 years, said the city.