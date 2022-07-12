PHARR, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brian Thornton, the commissioner of the Western Athletic Conference visited to the Rio Grande Valley and toured the City of Pharr Natatorium.

The aquatic sports facility will host the WAC Swimming and Diving Championships.

“Obviously, this is a gem,” Thornton said. “The fact that we get to have our swimming and diving championships here is just an awesome opportunity for our student athletes, not only because the venue is so fantastic.”

UTRGV will not have a team in event, as it doesn’t currently have a swimming and diving program.

The school intends on a program started by 2024.

The natatorium features an Olympic-size pool, plus a separate diving pool.